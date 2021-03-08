Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) fell 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.05 and last traded at $104.20. 3,906,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 2,181,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

