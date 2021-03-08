Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Terex worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.