Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.23

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 42134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -751.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $17,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

