Terra Trading 53% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $9.49 or 0.00018289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $3.82 billion and $400.85 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 947,665,464 coins and its circulating supply is 402,857,459 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

