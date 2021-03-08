Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $558,459.75

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $558,459.75 and approximately $273.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,098.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01017410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00361097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00031403 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

