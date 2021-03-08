TerraUSD Reaches One Day Volume of $29.61 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $789.03 million and approximately $29.61 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006611 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007392 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 788,829,538 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.