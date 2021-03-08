TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $799.78 million and $33.76 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006560 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007643 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 799,578,398 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

