Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

