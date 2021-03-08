Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.52. 720,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $495,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

