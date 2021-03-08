Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.41

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $95.78, with a volume of 2297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $10,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

