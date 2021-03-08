Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $3.36 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Tezos token can currently be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00008655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $3.36 billion and $722.76 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018075 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 762,381,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.