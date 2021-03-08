Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

