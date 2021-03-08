The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.78

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.78 and last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 7704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

