The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.39

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 4010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a market cap of $976.96 million, a PE ratio of -398.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

