The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Price Up 7.1%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 615,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 467,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 192,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

