The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.78

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 17545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,409,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.