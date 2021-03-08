The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,994.38 ($65.25).

BKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,378 ($57.20) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,330.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,446.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

