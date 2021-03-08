The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.81

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 4411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after purchasing an additional 380,667 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Brink’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares during the last quarter.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

