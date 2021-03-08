The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.32% of The Buckle worth $148,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Buckle by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,629 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

