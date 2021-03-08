The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

