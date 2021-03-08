The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.76% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 48.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

