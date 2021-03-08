The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Up 5%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $58.94. 805,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,196,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 202,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

