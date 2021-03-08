The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.70

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 7232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,468,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $8,510,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

