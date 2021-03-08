The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $429.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

Shares of COO stock opened at $388.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

