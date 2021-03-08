The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

DSGX opened at $58.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,837,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $18,824,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,411,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

