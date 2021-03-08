The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

TSE DSG opened at C$74.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$78.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$38.65 and a one year high of C$82.40.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

