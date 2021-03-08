The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.12% of The E.W. Scripps worth $138,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

