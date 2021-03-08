The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.20

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $121,582.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,683.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,522. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

