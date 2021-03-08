The Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. The Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

