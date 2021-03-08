The Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:EML opened at $26.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. The Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.
About The Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.
