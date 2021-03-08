The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.35 or 0.00498230 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.