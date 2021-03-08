The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $31.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

GPS opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

