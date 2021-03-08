The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Gap traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.88. 11,424,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,774,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

