The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.37 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.03. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

