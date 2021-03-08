The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bumble stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

