The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 96,178 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 672,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.