The Graph (GRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $219.71 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One The Graph token can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $219.71 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.00802386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00030709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00041132 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

