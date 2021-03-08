The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.51

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.51 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.35.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.