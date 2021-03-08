The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

