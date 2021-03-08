The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.45

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 11531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

