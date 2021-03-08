The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

HHC has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.31. 1,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,258. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.