The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 471,921 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after buying an additional 506,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

KHC opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

