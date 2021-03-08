The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

