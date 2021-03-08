The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.