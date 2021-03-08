The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of The Macerich worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 27.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 21.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 189,529 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

