The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.73

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 712969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Marcus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

