The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Middleby traded as high as $167.50 and last traded at $167.41, with a volume of 2530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.27.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Middleby by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

