The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.