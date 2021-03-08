The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.03. 379,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 690,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The ODP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

