The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $182.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $181.30 and last traded at $180.85, with a volume of 69165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

