The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 108.8% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $339.05 million and approximately $389.43 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00047865 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,194 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

